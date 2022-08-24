I was contacted by an old industry friend recently asking for a quick understanding of where the industry was in respect to import tariffs for beef - just the top four or five, he said.
For beef the top five markets by volume in 2021 (Japan, Korea, China the US and Indonesia) represented just over 83 per cent of beef exports.
Advertisement
Given we often identify that as a country we export to over a hundred countries globally, it suggests that while we have diversified away from where we were 20 years ago when the top three markets often represented over 90pc of beef exports, as an export industry, we are still very much dependent on a small list of very important markets.
At the end of the day those markets attract the volume because they are willing to pay for quality, product safety, transparency and traceability, factors that underpin the price that processors are able to pay for livesock in this country.
ALSO IN BEEF:
Unlike most industries where the finished product is the culmination of the processing of a range of raw materials and inputs to produce it, for the beef processing sector the raw material walks through the front door in the form of cattle.
The processing sector then has to break them down into close to 260 different items and then market those items mostly in the export market if the value of each part is to be maximised. Many of the lesser items, especially from the "fifth quarter" would have a much more diverse market base then chilled or frozen beef.
Given that export markets underpin the revenue we receive, free trade and economic agreements entered into by Ausralia over the last 20 years have served the industry well. It also suggests that the "whole of industry" lobbying of government for increased access in key markets has also been effective.
Eighty percent of market access negotiations can be convincing your own government to fight on your behalf and convincing them that when it comes to the final deal, it is not the meat industry that should wear any compromise.
In answering my friend's question, the top five export beef destinations all now benefit from individual trade agreements that have put in place processes to reduce or in most cases eliminate quotas and import tariffs over time.
The standout recalcitrant to that assessment however has been the EU. The exit of the UK from the EU and the negotiation by the UK of an FTA with Australia as their first trade agreement with their new freedom will help to change that assessment.
The remaining 27 members of the EU however will represent a far more difficult negotiation when it comes to an FTA.
The international market for red meat however is always changing and evolving and as an industry dependent on global customers to maintain production levels and livestock prices, we need to be constantly reviewing our market access arrangements to ensure they still deliver market advantage.
One recent evolution in market access has been the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership also known as the TPP11 or TPP-11, a trade agreement involving 11 countries that entered into force in December 2018 after a long gestation period.
This agreement has already surpassed our 2015 FTA with Japan now delivering lower beef and offal tariffs to that market.
The CPTPP includes some important red meat export markets such as Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia but also some important competitors such as New Zealand, Mexico and Canada.
The US was supposed to be part of the agreement but President Trump pulled out of it after he was elected in 2016. Pressure from the US meat industry after they reaiised the disadvantage that decision meant forced the Trump Administration to renegotiate some of the CPTPP tariff reductions for their beef into Japan.
The US meat industry has recently lobbied the Biden Administration to reconsider membership of the CPTPP. Countries like the UK, China, South Korea and Costa Rica, a small beef exporter to the US, have formally expressed interest in membership.
Advertisement
The significant reductions we have witnessed in import duties on Australian beef over the last 20 years especially in Japan, Korea and China have in many cases also ultimately been given to our competitors as well.
As a quick snapshot, import duties on beef in our five major markets are all on a trajectory of heading to zero, either now or over various transition periods except for Japan.
The combined agreement under the FTA with Japan and the CPTPP will see tariffs on beef fall over a period of 21 years from 38.5pc in 2015 to 9pc by 2036.
In Korea import duties on Australian beef will fall from the bound rate of 40pc in 2014 to zero in 2028 and in China to zero in 2024.
The US is already at zero and the new FTA with the UK when it enters into force later this year will open with a zero tariff quota for 35,000 tonnes, increasing to 110,000 tonnes over ten years and an open market after 15 years.
As import duties fall there is likely to be an increase in non tariff barriers, a current good example of which is China. While the government has done well in reducing tariffs for the red meat industry over the past two decades, it must now increase its focus on addressing the non tariff area of trade restiction, something that a time and temperature sensitive product like chilled or frozen red meat is always highly exposed to.
Advertisement
Also, once import duties are reduced as a trade variable, the focus will be increasingly on the ability to deliver a high quality, consistent product backed by world leading systems of traceabilty and quality assurance that will attract customers willing to pay despite our higher cost of production.
What will undermine all this however, and something that everyone continues to talk about but the government seems reluctant to address, is that without the labour to run our world class abattoirs, few of these hard-fought access gains and the benefits they deliver will be fully realised.
There is a fear that a policy to incentivise wage growth in Australia will constrain federal government policy to address what is a fundamental lack of labour with increased foreign workers.
Labour shortages not only reduce potential throughput overall but forces processors to pull limited staff from more meticulous value adding activities back to the production line.
A viable and tangible solution is essential for the sake of the whole supply chain.
The upcoming national jobs and skills summit is the next touchstone.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.