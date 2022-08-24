Farm Online
Strong Australian crop production outlook pressures prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:00pm
Crop conditions pull values lower

Published bids were pulled back aggressively during last week across most commodities in Australia. Best "published" bids for warehoused APW1 wheat dropped between $18 a tonne and $65/t around Australian port zones, feed barley fell $22-44/t, and canola was down $24-67/t with the steepest falls in the west. The lower price sentiment is possibly a result of weakness in CBOT markets, rumours over Chinese import restrictions, and more confidence in production outlooks for many parts of Australia. CBOT wheat futures dropped 53 US cents a bushel. Thankfully the Australian dollar also fell against the US dollar leaving CBOT spot futures just above A$400/t at the end of the week.

