Crop conditions pull values lower

There was a rumour on Tuesday last week that agricultural imports from Australia and New Zealand into China were about to be restricted. This was then refined to meat only due to concerns over foot and mouth disease, then further refined to beef only, before reports confirmed that imports were progressing as normal in China. It ended up being "nothing to see here" news. But the market is jittery on China and this rumour may have spooked the Australian market contributing to the downside in prices. Another factor impacting local prices currently is the condition of the Australian crop and resulting strong production outlook. While the Australian crop is not in the bag, it is looking very good in many areas. Last year we produced more than we could consume domestically or export. This resulted in larger than normal price variations between port zones and international markets.