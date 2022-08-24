Crop conditions pull values lower

Published bids were pulled back aggressively during last week across most commodities in Australia. Best "published" bids for warehoused APW1 wheat dropped between $18 a tonne and $65/t around Australian port zones, feed barley fell $22-44/t, and canola was down $24-67/t with the steepest falls in the west. The lower price sentiment is possibly a result of weakness in CBOT markets, rumours over Chinese import restrictions, and more confidence in production outlooks for many parts of Australia. CBOT wheat futures dropped 53 US cents a bushel. Thankfully the Australian dollar also fell against the US dollar leaving CBOT spot futures just above A$400/t at the end of the week.
There was a rumour on Tuesday last week that agricultural imports from Australia and New Zealand into China were about to be restricted. This was then refined to meat only due to concerns over foot and mouth disease, then further refined to beef only, before reports confirmed that imports were progressing as normal in China. It ended up being "nothing to see here" news. But the market is jittery on China and this rumour may have spooked the Australian market contributing to the downside in prices. Another factor impacting local prices currently is the condition of the Australian crop and resulting strong production outlook. While the Australian crop is not in the bag, it is looking very good in many areas. Last year we produced more than we could consume domestically or export. This resulted in larger than normal price variations between port zones and international markets.
