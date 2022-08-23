Farm Online
EYCI at 1015 in a rare sideways move

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 23 2022 - 5:00am
Cattle price spike likely run its course

THE rather dramatic turn-around in young cattle prices has likely run its course now and while a plateau might be experienced for a short while, the much-touted gradual slide will have to kick in with increased spring supply.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

