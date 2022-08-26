Agribusiness buzz in brief

British engineering and smart tech firm CAL International has teamed up with Australian green tech startup AirSeed Technologies to embark on a climate change initiative using drone technology to plant up to 100 million trees by 2024.
The partnership has designed and engineered a seed pod delivery system for AirSeed's unique tree-planting aerial drone technology.
The AirSeed drone, which uses artificial and data intelligence, is a payload and delivery system that identifies and locates designated target areas with GPS coordinates and then fires carbon pods onto the ground at a rate of two-per-second.
Using a two-person team, AirSeed drones aim to plant 40,000 pods a day.
AirSeed's aerial platform can operate in remote and challenging terrain and is 80 per cent cheaper and 25 times faster than manual planting methods.
The UK company, run by entrepreneur and tech disruptor Cliff Kirby, was approached by AirSeed co-founder Andrew Walker to assist in refining the planting systems for the drone technology.
Australian Community Media principals Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz have teamed up with Seven West Media to launch View Media Group, a real estate digital media and agent services business.
The $100 million cash and media investment in VMG will provide for a suite of property technology platforms offering consumer and business solutions in Australia's $300 billion real estate transactional market.
Mr Catalano said VMG would form "a global-first conglomerate of proptech assets all under the one roof", including portals, advertising technology, lead generation, lead management solutions, media planning and buying, artificial inteligence services, data and connections.
"We are bringing together a group of businesses and experts in the industry to form a true disruptor in the rapidly evolving proptech sector," he said.
VMG will initially include a 72 per cent stake in search portal realestateview.com.au, with minority investments in market-leading AI and data business Propic and the utilities comparison and connection business Beevo.
Australian Community Media is the trading name of the parent company of Farmonline and about 140 rural and regional media mastheads.
Fonterra has appointed Chris Rowe as acting chief financial officer to replace current CFO, Marc Rivers, who leaves the New Zealand-based dairy co-operative later this year after four years with the business.
Mr Rowe has worked for Fonterra since 1988, undertaking a number of commercial and finance leadership roles, and is currently the co-op's group finance director.
"Chris is a highly competent leader, who has considerable knowledge of the Co-op and the management of its physical and financial portfolios, as well as its mergers and acquisitions," said chief executive, Miles Hurrell.
US agricultural supply chain boss, Patrick Bowe, is to join the board of Australian-based United Malt Group as an independent non-executive director on September 1.
Mr Bowe is president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq-listed The Andersons, an Ohio-based Fortune 500 company involved in grain trading, plant nutrient and ethanol production with annual revenues of $US12 billion and 2400 employees.
He was previously corporate vice president for food ingredients at Cargill Inc. where he had a 30-year career in executive roles in food ingredients, corn milling, and commodity trading.
United Malt chairman, Graham Bradley, said his appointment was part of ongoing board renewal, bringing more than 40 years' experience in agribusiness which was directly relevant to UMG's malting and distribution businesses.
"Pat is a recognised leader in the agribusiness and food sectors in North America and has a reputation as a successful and commercially focused chief executive."
Mr Bowe said he had followed United Malt and its strong market positions for many years and believed it had the ability to materially improve shareholder value.
Rabobank's Rabo Community Fund is working with 'George the Farmer' on his mission to help educate children about where their food and fibre comes from in a fun and educational way during National Book Week between August 20 and 26.
George the Farmer - a fictional character (pictured with his creator, Ben Hood) - features in a series of educational resources for schools.
The agribusiness bank will help supply book sets to 50 Australian primary school libraries.
Rabobank client council manager, Yvette Loyson, said George's down-to-earth manner and grassroots charm resonated with young children in rural locations while inspiring city-based children to better understand and connect to agriculture.
His mission aligned well with the Rabo Community Fund's key theme of creating urban/rural connections.
A newly formed company creating high-value ingredients from food and agriculture waste is set to start using sugarcane trash, grape marc and orange peel to make products for the nutraceutical and cosmetic industries.
Extracta chief executive officer, Robert Lewis, said his business was turning farm sector waste products into raw materials for complementary medicines such as those made by sister company, MediKane.
It has also secured $2.5 million through the Fight Food Waste Co-operative Research Centre.
"These will allow us to set up a production facility in Brisbane in partnership with Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and develop high-value medical products in conjunction with Macquarie University."
The Brisbane plant would process sugarcane fibre and the second, in Orange in NSW, would initially handle grape marc (skins and seeds left after winegrape processing).
The facilities would be relocatable, not limited to one product or season, with other production opportunities including waste from mangoes, avocadoes and stone fruit.
Extracta was seeking capital from local investors, and looking at establishing a business in the US.
Mars Petfood division, Royal Canin Company, has appointed its first chief health officer for Australian and New Zealand operations, Dr Bronwen MacRae.
Dr MacRae will lead Royal Canin's technical and scientific relationships with all major veterinary corporate groups in Australia and NZ.
She is the second CHO in Royal Canin's global network, joining the trans-Tasman business after an extensive career in clinical practice and the animal health industry.
Dr MacRae will work to deliver scientific thought leadership for customers and major clients in the dog and cat health market, reflecting the strategic importance and growth potential of Royal Canin's science-based diets played in animal health.
Founded more than 50 years ago by French veterinarian, Jean Catharyg, Royal Canin operates in more than 100 markets, manages 16 factories and two pet centers and is involved with seven laboratories within the Mars network.
A who's who of business, politics and community leaders has been billed for the Regional Australia Institute's flagship Regions Rising event on September 13 and 14, in Canberra.
The institute's annual national summit, titled "Rebalancing the nation" will feature keynote attendees from a diverse mix of backgrounds in federal parliament, local government, transport, agribusiness, science, environment and farming.
Headline speakers include Minister for Infrastructure Transport, and Local Government, Katherine King; Minister for Regional Development, Kirsty McBain; chief scientist, Dr Cathy Foley; Woodside Petroleum and Qantas chairman, Richard Goyder; Business Council of Australia boss, Jennifer Westacott, and Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director, Rob Clayton.
Others on the speakers' list range from Dubbo Mayor, Mathew Dickerson and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chairman, Mick Keogh, to CommSec economist, Craig James; regional media editor, Annabelle Hickson, and National Farmers Federation president ,Fiona Simson.
Tickets to the two-day forum and dinner cost $1200 each.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
