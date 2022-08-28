Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Nation's look to diversify trade from China in new deals: Trade Minister Don Farrell

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
August 28 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade Minister Don Farrell will meet with dozens of his trade counterparts from around the world in the coming weeks: Picture by Jamieson Murphy

Countries around the world have realised they had "too many eggs in the Chinese basket" and are looking to cut new deals, Australia's Trade Minister says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.