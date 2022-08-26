Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef a nutritional powerhouse: World Iron Awareness Week

August 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EAT UP: Australian beef provides 12 essential nutrients recommended for good health, with an average 150g serving of lean red meat providing an excellent source of iron, zinc and vitamin B12.

THE critical contribution of Australian beef as a nutritional powerhouse fuelling sustainable diets and the wellbeing of communities across the world is in focus this World Iron Awareness Week, which runs from August 22 to 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.