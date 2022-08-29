Farm Online
Home/Beef

Plug NLIS compliance gaps, shut doors to pork floss: Where to next on foot and mouth

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key steps now for keeping FMD out

PLUGGING any gaps in compliance with Australia's national system for tracing livestock will be a key step in the ongoing battle to keep the country free of foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.