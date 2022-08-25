Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Cattle transport bans help convince China to buy South African wool despite FMD concerns

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated August 25 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAN ENDS: China has reversed a decision to stop buying South African wool because of foot and mouth disease outbreaks.

China this week announced it would lift crippling restrictions on South African wool exports.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.