Farm Online
Home/Beef

David Foote on Stanbroke, ACC, Brahmans and the 'kerfuffle' MSA initially caused

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 30 2022 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Stanbroke, ACC pivoted when the eating quality tidal wave hit

THE inside story of how the cattle company that was feeding beef to more than seven million Australians through the Coles network 25 years ago embraced the tidal wave of eating quality demands made for one of the most fascinating told at this year's Ekka.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.