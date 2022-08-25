Students from Victorian dairy communities who plan to start their tertiary studies in 2023 can now apply for a Gardiner Foundation scholarship.
Gardiner Foundation is offering seven tertiary scholarships to students starting full-time study in 2023.
Each scholarship offers $10,000 a year for up to three years of a scholar's chosen university or TAFE course.
The tertiary scholarships are named in recognition of services to the dairy industry by Niel Black, Shirley Harlock, Jakob Malmo, Bill Pyle and Doug Weir.
Carley Einsiedel was the Bill Pyle Gardiner Foundation Tertiary Scholarship recipient in 2019.
The scholarship paid for her accommodation while she completed her Diploma of Agronomy and Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management at Longerenong Agricultural College.
"I could have done an ag science course at university, but I wasn't 100 per cent sure about being an agronomist and wanted to learn more about the field," she said.
"I'm extremely happy that I went to Longerenong. It gave me practical skills that made me ready to work."
But the course might not have happened without the scholarship.
"It was a massive help because it paid for my accommodation, which was six hours from home," Ms Einsiedel said.
"The scholarship helped relieve the pressure when you're exposed to the industry's ups and downs," he said.
"It meant I didn't have to do part-time work and could focus on my studies, which paid off."
Tertiary scholarship applications are now open.
To be eligible, students must start their first year of full-time tertiary study in 2023 on campus and due to study commitments need to relocate from home.
To be successful, applicants will need to demonstrate intended future contributions to the dairy industry and communities as well as describe their community involvement and academic achievements to date.
Applications must be submitted by 5pm, Monday, November 21.
For more information and to apply visit www.gardinerfoundation.com.au/ts.
Completed applications must be submitted to scholarships@gardinerfoundation.com.au.
