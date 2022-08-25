Farm Online
Soaring cost of production means above-average crop yields needed just to break even

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated August 25 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 8:00pm
CONCERN: Brett Hosking, Grain Growers chairman, says while grain prices may appear high they have not kept up with massive leaps in the cost of production due to soaring fertiliser, fuel and herbicide costs.

FARMERS across the country have said above-average yields will be required just to meet the soaring cost of production in light of steadily declining grain prices.

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

