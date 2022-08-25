FARMERS across the country have said above-average yields will be required just to meet the soaring cost of production in light of steadily declining grain prices.
While grain prices remain at historically high levels, Australian values have been gently falling since sowing before declining more rapidly in recent weeks as analysts become increasingly confident about Australian crop prospects.
Advertisement
Prices have stabilised this week, with modest increases in most major grain commodities.
Internationally, the seeming success of the Black Sea grain freight corridor allowing Ukrainian grain onto the world market has also been cited as a negative for prices.
New crop APW wheat prices are generally around $380-390 a tonne delivered port in most parts of the country while canola, which stole headlines at $1000/t earlier in the year is back as low as $650/t for upcountry genetically modified deliveries.
Brett Hosking, Grain Growers chairman, said the interaction between input prices and grain prices meant it was a stressful time for growers.
"Growers have had to spend the money on inputs upfront in order to maximise what could be a good year for production," Mr Hosking said.
"They've had to spend that money upfront without a clear indication of the pricing structure and then see prices go down fairly steeply," he said.
"We're in a situation now where growers are saying that while the season is for the most part looking good it needs to simply for them to break even - the cost of production is just so far in excess of what we've ever seen before."
"You're looking at $500 a hectare in costs for cereals in low rainfall areas and that would rise sharply if there is a bigger nitrogen program in the higher rainfall regions and canola is a step up further."
"While the grain prices still look good if you look at them in comparison to the past, the inputs are rising in value much quicker."
Ian Hastings, who farms at Ouyen in Victoria's Mallee, said the current set up, where farmers had spent big dollars and were now hoping prices did not fall too far was a dangerous scenario for farmers in low rainfall zones subject to loss of yields in the spring.
"For those of us that rely on spring rainfall it is particularly worrying," Mr Hastings said.
"Crops through the Mallee by and large look very good and it has been wetter than average but we know from experience the season often shuts off and if we lose yield and prices do not rebound then what looked a really promising year can change quite dramatically."
"There is such pricing volatility around it is difficult to manage and that's before we even start thinking about the climate volatility, so while if you drive past things look really good there are plenty of worried farmers out there in our part of the world where spring rains are not guaranteed."
At Kikoira, in central west NSW, Mark Hoskinson said the wet start meant that farmers were forced into big nitrogen purchases just to push towards average yields.
Advertisement
"There has been denitrification because of the wet, resown crops are also requiring some nutrition to catch up so farmers are going out with urea but it is very costly," he said.
"While the prices may look pretty reasonable when compared to what we've seen in the past, for areas like ours, where yields are not likely to be above average it's going to be really tough unless we see prices rise once again."
Cheryl Kalisch Gordon, Rabobank Australia senior grains and oilseeds analyst, said concerns about the export supply chain meant the grain trade were in no rush to take ownership of grain.
"We saw difficulties getting grain exported last season so that is something that is influencing the forward prices being offered," Dr Kalisch Gordon said.
However, there are some positive factors in regards to pricing for growers to consider..
Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange managing director, said while the published cash prices offered by buyers may be substantially lower than at sowing the actual trades made on his business's trading platform were markedly higher.
Advertisement
"We're seeing prices quite a bit higher in terms of actual transactions, it shows the market is not in any real hurry to own the grain given the likely big export program but where there are specific requirements there are better opportunities," Mr Cattle said.
"It is about the growers knowing the value of their grain rather than simply selling without questioning the price," he said.
Mr Cattle said growers should consider the volumes being traded at present values.
"There is very little volume being traded so while that headline number is lower it does not necessarily reflect what is happening."
Dr Kalisch Gordon said internationally there was still strain on supplies.
"I think the market reacted swiftly to the news Ukraine was exporting out of the Black Sea, it is now that we will assess just how much can be exported from the region and at what cost," she said.
Advertisement
"Given the insurance and other added costs it is not going to be the cheap source of grain it normally is.
Dr Kalisch Gordon also said dry conditions in places such as the US, China and Europe could also begin to push prices back up.
"We've seen falls as northern hemisphere grain hits the market but after that has been processed I think we will see people analysing supply and demand and its likely to be relatively tight, so there is probably upside risk to the market."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.