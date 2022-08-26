Farm Online
South East Queensland cattle property sells at auction for $4 million

Updated August 26 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:30am
Gympie district property Warrawee has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $4 million.

THE highly improved 395 hectare (977 acre) South East Queensland cattle property Warrawee has sold at a Ray White Rural in Brisbane for $4 million.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

