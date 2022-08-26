South East Queensland cattle property sells at auction for $4 million

THE highly improved 395 hectare (977 acre) South East Queensland cattle property Warrawee has sold at a Ray White Rural in Brisbane for $4 million.
Offered by Don and Julie Hurrell, Warrawee is currently the home of the HH Park Brahman Stud.
The sale price paid by the Victorian buyers is equal to about $10,101/ha ($4094/acre).
In addition to being a highly productive beef operation, the property in nine freehold titles boasts spectacular views of the valley and the ranges of the Glastonbury National Park.
Warrawee is located on Glastonbury Creek Road, Upper Glastonbury, about 20 minute drive south west of Gympie.
The property features a quality, low-set four bedroom, two bathroom family brick home built in 2011. The home is set in a stunning scenic location and has large, north-facing deck and veranda.
Other structural improvements include four sheds, including a 21x9m workshop with concrete floor. A second residence is located in a shed for guests or a worker.
There are also steel cattle yards and semi-covered bull preparation feed yards.
Warrawee is described as a highly desirable mix of country, including rich fertile creek flats, gently rolling scrub soil hills and sheltered mountain grazing. The creek flats are described as being ideal for fodder production or improved pasture.
The property is estimated to be capable of running 270 breeders plus offspring to 10 months of age.
There are 19 paddocks are serviced by a gravity-fed water system supplying troughs in all of the paddocks. The mostly new fencing is constructed with timber and steel posts with four barbed wires.
Improved pastures included Callide Rhodes, creeping blue, Gatton panic, and hamil grass as well as native species.
A date for the dispersal sale of the highly regarded HH Park Brahman Stud is still to be advised.
The marketing of Warrawee was handled by Jez McNamara and Tom Manns, Ray White Rural Queensland.
