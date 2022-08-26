HIGHLY productive 55 hectare (135 acre) South Burnett irrigation farm Glennelle has sold under the hammer at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.65 million.
Bought by the Darling Downs based Kelly family, Glennelle is in the tightly held Moffatdale region and was offered for first time since the 1950s.
The sale price is equal to about $30,000/ha ($12,222/acre).
The property located close to Bjelke-Petersen Dam has been successfully operated by three generations of Kapernick family and is focused on Katambora Rhodes grass hay and seed grass production.
Glenelle's fertile soils and water assets also lend themselves to other ventures including cropping and livestock fattening.
The freehold property in two titles has excellent deposits of heavy, black soil alluvial flats along the Barambah Creek, with drilling reports showing up to 2m of topsoil.
Sections are also used in a solid-set irrigation cell grazing program. Pastures include Rhodes grass, paspalum, rye grass, wynn cassia, blue grass, kikuyu, white clover, arrow leaf clover, prairie grass, vetch and chicory.
The 26ha of alluvial flats are currently sown with kraken barley.
Glenelle has a 100 megalitre water allocation from a 2km frontage to Barambah Creek. There are also five irrigation bores and a 54ML storage dam.
The farm is producing about 1200 round bales a cut during summer and some 900 cereal hay round bales a year on average.
Improvements include a spacious, three-bedroom Queenslander homestead with traditional features including a decorative horsehair plaster high ceilings. There is also more than 1000 square metres of shedding. 1700sq m of hardstand.
The marketing of Glennelle was handled by Jez McNamara, and Tom Manns, Ray White Rural Queensland.
