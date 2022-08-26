Can farm workwear be stylish in 2022 & 2023?

You can still look fashionable when on the farm working. Photo supplied

Farming is on the list of blue-collar jobs requiring hard physical labour to do all the jobs. However, it's also considered a green-collar job, especially when you get into organic farming or run a sustainable farm. Nevertheless, sowing and reaping harvests require hard work, time, and patience. But you can always perform all these and maintain your aesthetics and class.

Contrary to popular belief, you can dig soils, water trees, harvest your produce and remain looking chic or handsome. Whether you're into rural or urban farming, times have changed, and farming processes and clothing have dramatically improved. Workwear and other special wardrobes allow you to move around conveniently and come in presentable and stylish looks.

If you're wondering if your farm workwear can be stylish, check the following garments to keep you looking great:

1. Collect A Variation Of Sturdy Garden Gloves

Gloves are necessary when you're handling farm tasks. You want to protect your bare hands from sharp and unsafe elements in the soil. Choosing rubber garden gloves is one of the best investments you can make if you plan on working in the garden or doing messy and heavy farming chores.



There are a lot of inexpensive gloves available on the market today, and you can even purchase them in bulk. The key is to keep various garden gloves, so they can be thrown away when they're too worn out and dirty.

If you're more concerned about looking great even when rocking rubber gloves, there's a way to do so. You can go for leather gloves or rubber gloves that come with colours that aesthetically complement your overall workwear. The key is using suitable gloves considering the work, temperature, climate, and style.

2. Wear stylish boots

Some people often make the mistake of not wearing shoes when doing farming tasks. Slippers, flip flops, and other open sandals are no great match for dealing with soils and composts. Even when you're just farming in your backyard, it still makes more sense to cover your entire feet by wearing farm boots or shoes.

There are shoe brands and designs you can find online which are perfect as farm shoes. Most of these shoes are slip-on, resist thistles, and can be washed seconds after wearing. They're convenient to wear and store later. You can keep a collection of farm shoes and boots if you want to look fashionable with your whole farmer look. The idea is to balance comfort and aesthetics when choosing stylish farm shoes.

3. Wear layered clothes

Your farming clothes are essential to allow you to perform farming duties and remain chic or dapper. The need to dress in layers is greater for farmers than for anyone else who spends time outdoors. Farmers spend a lot of time tending the soil, caring for trees and plants, and even harvesting produce.



This means that you'll be exposed to changing weather. Sometimes, the air can be too chilly, so layering up clothes can be helpful.

The clothing and gear you wear on your farm must keep up with the times and the external elements. Farm clothes come in a wide variety of styles, so you can still select something that radiates your taste.



When shopping for farm clothes, include some jackets, scarves, fleeces, long sleeves, and comfortable pants. Layering up not only helps you to stay warm but also protects you from garden insects and pests.

4. Accent your farmer outfit with aprons

It may be a good idea to wear an apron even when you are already wearing the right farm clothes. This adds protection against mud and dirt, especially if you always want to look your best. Hence, an apron can protect your farmwear from getting dirty and muddy.

When shopping for the best farming apron, look for one that comes with some pockets so you can store your farming tools inside. This allows you to perform multiple tasks as you have all the tools necessary in one go and leaves you handsfree.

5. Look fab farming with hats

Your farm outfit won't ever be complete without a hat. Fortunately, this accessory is enough to make you look fabulous even when performing hard labour. Aside from wearing sunscreen properly, another best solution to protect your skin from exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays is wearing a hat. When the sun gets too strong, it's vital to wear a hat no matter where you're farming.

When choosing the best sun protection hat, go for something that comes with ventilation so your hair and head won't feel too warm or suffocated. There are many great designs of hats out there, so you'll enjoy looking for one. Almost every farm and garden store sells UV protection hats in various colours and styles.

Conclusion