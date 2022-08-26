HIGH rainfall 391 hectare (966 acre) Nowendoc cattle property Karinya Vale/Mukki is on the market for $4.3 million after being put to auction on Friday.
Located 15km from Nowendoc, 70km south of Walcha and 80km Gloucester, the red and grey basalt soil property has an average annual rainfall of 1075mm.
Advertisement
The property has an altitude of about 920m, and is about 80 percent arable.
The asking price is equal to about $10,997/ha ($4451/acre)
The very well watered property has spring fed dams and a 6.5km frontage to Nowendoc River and 2.4km frontage to Mukki Creek.
The estimated carrying capacity is 240 cows running on improved pastures including fescue, rye, cocksfoot and clover.
There are steel cattle yards with a crush, loading ramp and a covered work area.
Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with a detached granny flat, a five bay and a two bay machinery shed, workshop and garage.
Contact Mark Atkin, 0455 310 657, or Craig Waters, 0448 389 025, Elders.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.