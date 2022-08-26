Wet weather, wars, milk shortages and transport challenges have stripped $54 million from Bega Group's statutory profit for 2021-22 - down 70 per cent on 12 months ago to $24.2m.
Despite higher global dairy prices and a healthy 45pc jump in revenue to break $3 billion, statutory earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation dropped 19pc to $150m.
However, the big dairy, spreads and sauces business has achieved enough efficiency savings and cash flow to pay shareholders a higher total dividend for the year of 11 cents a share, or one cent up on last year's tally.
Net debt has also been pruned by 18pc from $325m to $265m in 2020-21, bringing its leverage ratio down to 1.8 times, compared with about three times in 2019.
Executive chairman, Barry Irvin, said Bega had managed to grow its branded business sales, but also had to ride out supply chain and market disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic, record east coast flooding and associated transport challenges, and the global impact of Russia's Ukraine invasion.
COVID disruptions alone cost the company $6m in absenteeism, which at one point cut the company's workforce by nearly a third.
Bega also lost almost $8m to temporary processing line closures and forced shutdowns when materials were not available because of pandemic-related delays, or when food service and route trade customers cancelled orders at short notice.
The company spent several million dollars on rapid antigen tests.
The Bega business includes the Vegemite brand and a host of other well known Australian consumer staples such as the Pura and Dairy Farmers, Big M, Dare, Farmers Union, Masters, Yoplait and Bega dairy brands, Juice Brothers and Daily Juice, and the Zoosh sauces line-up.
Reflecting its diverse food and dairy product portfolio the company has just changed its corporate name from Bega Cheese to Bega Group.
"Bega Cheese and the Bega regional identity remain at the heart of the company, but we thought it was now more appropriate to recognise the wider brand and business range within our corporate identity," Mr Irvin said.
"The Bega name still continues to very much recognise our (NSW South Coast) origins."
Mr Irvin said the past year had seen the company successfully integrate the dairy and drinks business it bought from brewing and beverage giant, Lion, for $560m in early 2021, which is now renamed Bega Dairy and Drinks.
BDD's first full year of ownership was reflected in the growth of Bega Group's branded product segment - up 63pc to $2.5b.
External earnings from the company's bulk dairy nutritionals and ingredients business lifted to almost $530m thanks to higher global dairy commodity prices.
Bega used its higher commodity earnings to help offset the impact of increased costs across its supply chain and considerable disruption in sales to the convenience and food service market in Australia.
While some volatility and disruption remained in the supply chain, Mr Irvin said the company's dairy and food brands, dairy ingredients and nutritional market capabilities put it in a good position to manage opportunities or further challenges in the coming year.
The business continued looking for business efficiencies and cost reduction programs including tightening inventory and streamlining account payment processes.
It was benefiting from higher retail prices for white milk which better reflected a jump of about 30pc in southern Australian farm gate prices it had to pay farmers to secure their supplies this financial year.
The controversial former $1/litre supermarket house brand milk lines have risen 40pc in price since Bega became a national white milk supplier and competitor with its Dairy Farmers and Pura brands.
Private label milk is now about to $1.55 a litre.
Chief executive officer, Paul van Heerwaarden, said higher consumer prices had begun flowing through and bolster Bega's 2022-23 accounts.
However, Mr van Heerwaarden flagged the full impact of higher retail prices for food would not be assisting Bega's bottom line until next financial year.
"We are pleased to have ended 2021-22 in a position of balance sheet strength which enables us to continue to support further growth, invest in brands, innovation and capital projects - and importantly our people," he said.
He noted the significant reduction in net debt was attributed to $158m in operating cash flows, including an improved working capital of $73m.
However, the company spent $29m on dividend payments, $25m on leasing and $72m on capital and software investments, including technology migration relating to absorbing the Lion business.
It has budgeted about $75m in capital expenditure projects in 2022-23 including automation initiatives at distribution centres, new yoghurt packing lines and optimising protein extraction opportunities at its milk plants.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
