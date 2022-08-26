THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has ramped up chances of a wet spring for the eastern third of Australia in its Spring Outlook released today.
In the outlook the BOM said there was an over 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall for most of eastern Australia from September to the end of November.
An Indian Ocean Dipole negative event, combined with the increased chance of a La Nina reforming, currently rated a 70pc chance by the BOM, are the key drivers behind the strong likelihood of wet conditions.
In contrast, the far south-west corner of Western Australia has just a 20pc chance of exceeding median rainfall.
BOM senior climatologist Lynette Bettio said communities in eastern Australia had to be aware of the potential for flooding.
"Where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia," Dr Bettio said.
Already, major storages on the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers are well in excess of 90pc full, while water storage dams in Sydney and Brisbane are also at capacity.
Dr Bettio said with the climate drivers in force northern Australia could expect an earlier than normal start to the wet season.
"In northern Australia, the first rains of the wet season are likely be earlier than normal for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory."
While the IOD and La Nina are hogging the headlines, Dr Bettio said some other climate drivers could also be at play in dragging moisture across already saturated NSW
She said a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is also likely, which pushes weather systems south, bringing wetter easterly winds to NSW and fewer cold fronts to western Tasmania.
Dr Bettio said along with south-west Western Australia western Tasmania was likely to experience below average rainfall this spring.
In terms of accuracy of its modelling in the spring the BOM said past accuracy for September to November chance of above median rainfall outlooks is moderate to very high for most of Australia with the exceptions of parts of Western Australia, most notable in the inland south-west, where it is low to very low.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
