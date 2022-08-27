Farm Online
Australian Dairy Farmers welcomes environment minister Tanya Plibersek decision to support new urea plant

August 27 2022 - 2:00am
ADF president Rick Gladigau has welcomed a decision to not block development of a fertiliser plant in Western Australia. File picture

Australian Dairy Farmers has welcomed a decision by Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek not to halt development of a $4.5 billion urea fertiliser production plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

