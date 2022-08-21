Farm Online
Namoi Cotton vs Samuel Terry - shareholders urged to vote 'no'

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:19am, first published August 21 2022 - 10:00pm
Namoi takes fight with rebel investor to special general meeting

Namoi Cotton directors have called an extraordinary general meeting to stare down the rebel investor trying to install its own candidate on the board.

