Namoi takes fight with rebel investor to special general meeting

Namoi Cotton directors have called an extraordinary general meeting to stare down the rebel investor trying to install its own candidate on the board.
Namoi has told shareholders its board unanimously recommends they oppose plans by Samuel Terry Asset Management to elect South Australia's Kiland timber business executive chairman, James Davies, to the cotton processing company's five seat board.
The fund manager and Namoi's biggest shareholder, has previously made no secret of its suggestion the 60-year-old company's ginning, grain handling and storage assets be sold off, although it has not spelt out details beyond that recommendation.
Board directors said giving the boutique investment group's chosen candidate a board seat would not be in the best interests of the company or of benefit to shareholders.
They noted Samuel Terry Asset Management, which also holds a majority investment stake in Kiland, made it clear in April it did not support Namoi's growth initiatives, despite increasing its shareholding three times in the past year.
STAM had suggested the lowest risk, highest return strategy for Namoi could be a break up or sale of the company.
At July's annual general meeting it also led a "no" vote against Namoi's remuneration report, which constituted a "first strike" against the board and subsequently could see directors sacked if a second strike follows next year.
The Sydney-based fund manager had earlier asked directors to modify their management remuneration incentives to adopt strategies which were "more aggressively aligned with shareholder outcomes", based on share price performance.
Chairman, Tim Watson, told the AGM the feedback he received from other shareholders indicated they supported of the company's current remuneration strategies.
"STAM has not provided details of an alternative to the company's growth initiatives which could constitute a material change to Namoi's strategic plans," the board reported as it told the Australian Securities Exchange it would hold an EGM on October 5.
"The board believes it is in the interests of shareholders that it better understands STAM's alternative strategic plans for the company prior to appointing its nominated director.
"The chairman intends to vote undirected proxies against the proposed resolution."
Namoi said it would support new members joining its board if it was in the interests of shareholders, however it was confident the current directors had the experience and skill set capable to make important capital allocation decisions.
Earlier this month Namoi chief executive officer John Stevenson wrote to all shareholders inviting their feedback about Samuel Terrry's plan to get Mr Davies on the board, and its broader agenda.
He noted the company's strategic road map to "strengthen and grow the business for the benefit of customers and shareholders" had been publicised and discussed on several occasions, including at last month's annual general meeting in Toowoomba, attended by STAM director, Mitch Taylor.
"During this period STAM increased its interest in Namoi from about 10.2pc to 14.7pc in May 2021 following the announcement of our potential expansion in northern Australia, and from 15.5pc to 19.2pc through on-market purchases since October 2021," Mr Stevenson said.
"At the AGM the board and management provided an update on business performance and the positive outlook for 2022 and future seasons.
"Our strategic road map and use of cash flow to fund this strategy was also outlined."
A week after the letter was sent, STAM increased its stake in Namoi again, to 20.2pc.
Samuel Terry Asset Management has declined to comment about its plans or differences of opinion with Namoi Cotton directors.
The investment fund, which has held a stake in Namoi for some years, was founded 30 years ago by stock broker and funds management advisor, Fred Woollard, who grew up in North West NSW and began work in financial markets in 1981.
Aside from Namoi and the Kangaroo Island business, Kiland, STAM's investments range from New Zealand's marketing directory group, Yellow NZ, to oil production outfits in Brazil, NZ and China, British banks and veteran financial services firm, AMP.
Samuel Terry Asset Management is named after a colonial era convict labourer turned stridently wealthy merchant and landholder who was later dubbed "the Botany Bay Rothschild".
The real Samuel Terry was convicted of stealing 400 pairs of stockings and transported in 1800, rising to become a private soldier, stonemason, then prosperous inn keeper, and by 1820 he owned half of all the property in Sydney held by ex-convicts.
He also acquired flour mills, breweries, pastoral holdings, was a director of the Bank of NSW and became a leading philanthropist, contributing to schools, churches as well as being president of the Australian Society for the Promotion of the Growth and Cultivation of Colonial Produce and Manufactures.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
