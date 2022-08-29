In 2017, ADF and the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF), in consultation with state member organisations, farmers and processors, developed a voluntary Dairy Industry Code of Practice for Contractual Arrangements to help improve greater transparency and fairness in milk supply and pricing. The code was released by the Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) on Friday, June 30, 2017, and signed by all state member organisations and major processors. This was a necessary precursor to what is now the (mandatory) Code of Conduct.