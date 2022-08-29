This is a snapshot of 80 years of advocacy by ADF to highlight the achievements of our single goal - to look out for the wellbeing of the Australian dairy farmer.
Since 1942, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with dairy farmers, developing policy, and advocating on key national economic and trade issues.
That's 80 years of lobbying for their rights across trade, market access, competition reform, milk pricing, supply chain transparency, nutrition and labelling, and other financial matters.
In this time, ADF - or the Australian Dairy Farmers Federation (ADFF), as it was called up to 1993 - has achieved many advocacy outcomes on economics and trade. Here are but a few.
In the 1940s, one of the first acts of the ADFF was working with the Curtin government to encourage producers to increase production and guarantee a minimum return on butter. A bounty starting at one shilling and sixpence per pound of butter was legislated. The bounty lasted 40 years.
The Menzies government's Commonwealth Dairy Farm Reconstruction Scheme was a recommendation from the ADFF. It was designed to assist dairy farmers with properties that lacked the potential to become economically viable to leave the industry. It was initiated in 1967.
In the 1980s, ADF helped Australian dairy onto the international stage by securing stronger export deals for butter, milk powder, casein and cheese. These premium products began making their way as far afield as the USA, Yemen, Mauritius, Japan and beyond.
In 1986, The Kerin Plan, introduced by the Hawke government, linked domestic prices to international market returns. It provided for an industry-funded export support arrangement to support all dairy product exports. While this created disruption for smaller processors, farmers' ownership of larger cooperatives ensured they would have a say in the market for milk.
In 2000, ADF led negotiations that delivered a $1.7 billion compensation package to help dairy farmers in the transition to a deregulated fresh milk sector. This was a difficult time for many, and the removal of price supports meant Australia dairy had to become an exporting sector if it was to survive.
In 2011, when the major retailers cut their price for home brand milk to $1 per litre, ADF and state member organisations stepped up, gathering stakeholder and consumer support for a return to more sustainable milk pricing. In 2019, ADF secured a significant victory with all major retailers agreeing to raise the price of discount milk by 10 cents. Today, the price for home brand milk is $1.60/L.
In 2014, ADF was successfully negotiating the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
In 2017, ADF and the Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF), in consultation with state member organisations, farmers and processors, developed a voluntary Dairy Industry Code of Practice for Contractual Arrangements to help improve greater transparency and fairness in milk supply and pricing. The code was released by the Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC) on Friday, June 30, 2017, and signed by all state member organisations and major processors. This was a necessary precursor to what is now the (mandatory) Code of Conduct.
ADF, in concert with the ADIC, delivered an ambitious and comprehensive 2019 federal election policy platform. Led by ADF, this culminated in dairy receiving $22 million in federal government projects.
The use of technology to give dairy farmers a clearer view of transactions in the value chain was boosted with the launch of guidelines for traceability in the supply chain in 2021. The guidelines were an output from a project led by ADF to develop a blockchain and traceability framework.
In 2021/22, trade deals with the United Kingdom, India and the Europe Union (EU) are on the table. ADF is campaigning to protect Australia's right to use common cheese names as part of any FTA with the EU. The EU's demand to restrict dairy product names, including Parmesan and Feta, could put at risk local products that generate $650 million in sales.
