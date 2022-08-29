Farm Online
80 years of ADF advocacy on economics, trade

By Rick Gladigau, Adf President
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:47am, first published 2:00am
ADVOCATES: ADF has spent 80 years of lobbying for farmers' rights across trade, market access, competition reform, milk pricing, supply chain transparency, nutrition and labelling, and other financial matters.

This is a snapshot of 80 years of advocacy by ADF to highlight the achievements of our single goal - to look out for the wellbeing of the Australian dairy farmer.

Since 1942, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with dairy farmers, developing policy, and advocating on key national economic and trade issues.

