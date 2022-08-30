At 27 most people consider themselves lucky to own their first new car, or even a used model, so it's hard to imagine spending $1 million on a spanking new bulldozer.
Liverpool Plains earthmoving contractor, Grant Peel, now has two big dozers in his fleet after spending about $60,000 shy of $1m to buy a new Caterpillar D7 NextGen dozer at AgQuip.
The new 210 kilowatt (280 horsepower) Cat, fully equipped with GPS guidance technology and latest engine efficiency technology, has since been set to work making the most of a recent run of dry weather, working on renovating and building soil conservation contours.
Mr Peel's Spring Ridge-based business, established just five years ago, also has a long list of other jobs on the books, including repairing run-off scoured dam walls, roads and restoring eroded creek banks in the wake of the past year's big wet across cropping and grazing properties on the plains.
"When it started raining a lot of people found their existing earth banks weren't as good as they'd thought," he said.
Others have been planning to renovate contours, but they just didn't have the money available to spend on earthmoving jobs back when the drought was bad."
Ironically, the drought years, particularly 2019, delivered Peely's Earthmoving so many dam cleaning requests, Mr Peel actually worked flat out for 12 months.
He had barely a day off while farmers took advantage of the chance to de-silt their dry farm water storages from Tamworth and Gunnedah to Scone in the Upper Hunter Valley.
New stock water tank and trough lines, requiring many kilometres of poly pipe, were also established on several farms.
He also spent almost six months during the black summer bushfires clearing or cleaning up fire trails to enable access into national parks on the Mid North Coast and around Nundle as the big bushfire drama unfolded.
His busy schedule and hard work has paid off, generating enough cash flow to upgrade his original $350,000 bulldozer purchase to a 164kW D6T, then go shopping this year for a second bigger machine.
He also has a 24 tonne Komatsu excavator, a Bobcat skid steer unit and other gear and sundry attachments.
Mr Peel, who followed his father, Warwick, into the earthmoving game, said there seemed to be no end to the amount of general earthmoving work required at present - everything from clearing new fence lines to stick raking and building gravel pits.
"I enjoy working on agricultural jobs so we go pretty hard when we get the chance, and it's given me the money to reinvest in new gear with the sort of bells and whistles that allow you to do a better job," he said.
"Spending a lot of money on this sort of equipment is a bit nerve racking, but it means we've got plenty of private and government work opening up to us."
Hydraulic oil, dust and diesel seem to run in the Peel family's blood.
Grant initially got a feel for handling bulldozer controls as a 10-year-old helping his father who started his business at Muswellbrook aged 17, while uncle, Peter, recently retired from his earthmoving business at Denman, aged 74.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
