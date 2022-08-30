Farm Online
Home/Cropping

AgQuip's $1m Caterpillar dozer deal helps get Grant's job done

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westrac machine sales rep for Tamworth and Moree, Tim Moore, with Warwick Peel and son Grant, who spent $940,000 buying a new Caterpillar D7 at AgQuip field days.

At 27 most people consider themselves lucky to own their first new car, or even a used model, so it's hard to imagine spending $1 million on a spanking new bulldozer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.