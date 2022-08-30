Farm Online
Norco Natural Elbo Style Cheese awarded 'best dairy' product in EatWell Yummies Awards

August 30 2022 - 8:00am
AWARD WINNING: Norco Natural Elbo Style Cheese took home the top gong as best dairy as voted by more than 17,000 Australian Wellbeing consumers.

Since 1895, Norco has proudly produced Australia's best tasting dairy from the ground up and this accolade is yet another reminder of our legacy and the values that we live by every day.

- Ben Menzies

Norco Co-operative, Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative, is celebrating a brie-llient win in the health and food awards, EatWell 'Yummies' 2022.

