Since 1895, Norco has proudly produced Australia's best tasting dairy from the ground up and this accolade is yet another reminder of our legacy and the values that we live by every day.- Ben Menzies
Norco Co-operative, Australia's largest and oldest dairy co-operative, is celebrating a brie-llient win in the health and food awards, EatWell 'Yummies' 2022.
EatWell - a consumer centric health food magazine - holds the Yummies Awards annually to recognise brands in the health and food space that represent healthier choices.
Norco Natural Elbo Style Cheese took home the top gong as best dairy as voted by more than 17,000 Australian Wellbeing consumers.
The delicious, cheddar style cheese made its way to the top of the list because of its delicate and mild taste, and reduced salt content.
Consumers also gave it the tick of approval for containing acidophilus cultures for good gut health and no animal rennet, making it suitable for vegetarians and a unique addition to the cheese plate.
With its northern NSW origins still present in every bite, Norco Natural Elbo Style Cheese is a legacy product that has been in the Australian market for over 35 years - a strong favourite among the range of iconic products manufactured by Norco. It comes in a 500g block or 250g pack of 12 slices.
Norco general manager of commercial & strategy Ben Menzies said it is an honour to be recognised by everyday Australians as their cheese of choice.
"Norco is a proudly 100 per cent Australian farmer owned dairy co-operative, which means that every time a product is purchased, every cent goes back to our hardworking and resilient Norco farmers," he said.
The success story follows on from earlier this year when Norco scooped up 31 medals at the prestigious 2022 DIAA Australian Dairy Products Competition, which awards manufacturers based on the entry's technical merit. They are judged by industry experts selected for their specific dairy product knowledge.
