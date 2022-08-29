THE just listed property of Stanage Bay brings to the table an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a parcel of paradise on the Queensland coast.
Situated 170km north east of Rockhampton and 2km south of Stanage, the unique property of Stanage Bay, consists of 267 hectares (660 acres) of grazing country.
The property also has about 4.5km of untouched private coastline and pristine, northern facing beach and abundant marine life including turtles, dugongs, mud crabs and migrating whales.
Stanage Bay is also famed for when 250 years ago Captain James Cook anchored the Endeavour in the bay in search of fresh water.
The commercial boat ramp at Stanage village is the gateway to a fisherman's paradise including the famous fishing hotspot Swains Reef.
Marketing agent Simon Southwell said Stanage Bay has been owned by the one family for more than 30 years.
"We have all heard of Noosa, Byron Bay and the town of 1770, but now there is the undiscovered gem of Stanage Bay, yes not unlike the others with their north facing beaches," Mr Southwell said.
"The difference is a blank canvas with no one in sight."
Stanage Bay will be auctioned in Brisbane on September 16.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, or Simon Southwell, 0427 755 997, Ray White Rural.
