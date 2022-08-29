An air race held every three years in Australia's outback has taken to the Northern Territory skies today in a bid to raise vital funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
In time to compete for fastest runway take-offs with high tech fast jets from across the world who are in the Top End for Exercise Pitch Black, 45 teams from across Australia and New Zealand will be taking their light aircraft from Darwin to Coffs Harbour via Cooinda in Kakadu National Park, Adels Grove, Karumba, Undara, Shute Harbour, Gladstone, Roma and Goondiwindi.
Travelling from NSW in their Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, Team Beech Bum - Bill Tomlin, Paul Robbo, Whitney Rousham - said they loved the excitement of the race adventure and the great flying experiences it provided.
"At the end of the day we love to have drinks and talk aeroplane stuff with other mad air racers. But, it's not the only reason we entered the Air Race," they said.
"The RFDS needs our support to continue their services, and the Outback Air Race is looking to raise over $600,000.
"Even if you don't live in the bush, the RFDS still needs your help to provide its services to isolated Australians across the country."
Held for the first time in 1996, the Outback Air Race is a time trial through the remote Australian Outback.
"It isn't really a race," organisers said. "But it does get very competitive, although it is also a lot of fun.
"(The race is) essentially a navigationally challenging and self-funded holiday for the pilots and teams, they get to fly to and meet people in parts of Australia that many do not get to see."
Every team fundraises for the RFDS in the twelve months leading up to the race, with more than $.3.1 million raised since the first Outback Air Race which started from Jandakot near Perth in August 1996.
Deemed the premier aeromedical retrieval service in Australia, the RFDS has been saving lives in rural and remote Australia for more than 90 years.
Delivered by a dedicated team of professionals, using the latest in aviation, medical and communications technology, and supported by a vast number of volunteers and supporters, the RFDS provides a lifeline for those that live, work and travel in rural and remote Australia.
Established in 1928 by the Reverend John Flynn, the RFDS has grown to become the world's largest and most comprehensive aeromedical organisation.
From four aeromedical bases in Darwin, Alice Springs, Port Augusta and Adelaide, and health services staffed by Remote Area Nurses in Marree, Andamooka and Marla, the RFDS Central Operations alone assists over 50,000 patients every year - that's one patient every 20 minutes.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
