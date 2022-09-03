Global grain balance sheets still tight

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed higher four out of five days this past week after reaching new six-month lows near the end of the week prior.
This saw the December 2022 contract end the week at 805 US cents a bushel, up 56 USc/bu or $30 a tonne in Australian dollar terms from the recent lows.
Advertisement
Much of the strength has been associated with CBOT corn values improving as the annual Pro Farmer crop tour has verified that while the US corn crop won't be a disaster, it also won't be the big crop the world needs to loosen some tight global grain balance sheets.
Volatility remains high with global markets finely balanced and CBOT wheat is bouncing sideways within a wide range while the market works out the next direction.
Focusing on wheat, according to the last World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released by the United States Department of Agriculture, the world will have about 124 days of global wheat consumption on hand at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year.
If we take China out of the equation (delete their wheat stocks and consumption from USDA's estimates), the world will have 76 days of global wheat consumption on hand.
The world is also expected to consume more wheat than it produces this year with the global deficit estimated at 9 million tonnes.
If we exclude China that deficit reduces to 3mt but given the balance sheet tightens when Chinese stocks are excluded, you can appreciate the world's urgency to get grain moving from the Black Sea.
From all reports, this appears to be happening, albeit slowly. Ships re-entering the Black Sea to fill and export grain have been confirmed.
However, the pace of exports will need to pick up if exports from Russia and the Ukraine are to meet the USDA's estimates of 42 and 11mt respectively in 2022/23.
The European drought has also been severe and is seeing large premiums for those crops over US based CBOT futures.
The global market is receiving grain from the northern hemisphere harvest currently. But it's not in ample supply.
In Australia, crops generally have benefited significantly from favourable conditions through July and August.
This is seeing many buyers acting patiently as they're comfortable knowing that the Australian crop will be there when they need to buy it.
This has seen published bids in the Australian market fall significantly lower in recent weeks. Actual traded values, however, are much stronger as buyers step in and purchase grain as they need it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.