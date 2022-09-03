Farm Online
Analysis

US corn tour keeps global grain tight

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Global grain balance sheets still tight

Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed higher four out of five days this past week after reaching new six-month lows near the end of the week prior.

