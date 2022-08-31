Mercosur to pivot on October election result

IT took 20 years of trade negotiation for European Union and the Mercosur bloc countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to finally reach agreement in June 2019 but three years on the deal has still not come into force.
However that may change after Brazil's October elections.
Recycled leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva (commonly referred to as Lula) was confirmed as the Workers' Party presidential candidate in July and already has established a double-digit lead in opinion polls over his far-right rival, President Jair Bolsonaro.
Mr Bolsonaro came to power in late 2018 on a platform of opening the Amazon to farming, mining and logging activity as a way of lifting the region out of poverty.
By 2019, however, logging and land clearing had escalated alarmingly and uncontrolled burning of the forest attracted world attention.
This played into the hands of leading opponent of the deal, French President Emmanuel Macron.
Aware that the deal does not sit well with French farmers who see cheap South American beef, wine and sugar as a threat, Macron has steadfastly resisted ratification on environmental grounds insomuch that Brazil is out of step with the Paris Climate Accord because of its ongoing destruction of Amazon rainforest.
But if Lula comes to power in October, France and several other EU member states who oppose the deal will likely see their environmental bargaining card evaporate.
At a press conference in Sao Paulo last Monday, Lula vowed to restore law enforcement in the Amazon to curb deforestation.
According to Reuters, Lula said he wants to be responsible for maintaining the climate and if elected, his government will look after the climate issue like never before.
Specifically he proposed to restore institutions weakened by Bolsonaro that are needed to contain deforestation such as the environmental protection agency, Ibama.
When specifically asked about the Mercosur deal, Lula indicated a desire to reopen talks with a view to adjusting the terms to benefit all sides.
In an earlier article, Reuters quoted senior policy adviser Celso Amorim saying that Brazil would look to accede to provisions on environmental protection and human rights balanced against sustainable, green-technology industrial development and improved provisions on government purchases, services and intellectual property.
On that basis it would seem unlikely that there will be any change to the existing provisions within the deal for South American beef accessing the EU market.
Under the agreement, the EU will maintain existing beef import quotas and the high out-of-quota tariffs.
It will also commit to gradual and controlled expansion by way of a new quota of 99,000 tonnes (carcase weight equivalent) with an in-quota tariff of 7.5 per cent. Of this, 55pc is for fresh beef and the remaining 45pc for frozen beef phased in over six equal steps.
In addition, the in-quota duty rate on the Hilton High Quality Beef quota (46,876t for the Mercosur exporters) is reduced from 20pc to zero.
While 99,000t sounds like a substantial 'win' for Mercosur, a 2021 Irish report suggests that it represents a substantially lower amount of potential additional trade.
The report identified substantial current volumes of over-quota exports of fresh and frozen beef from Mercosur to the EU that attract high-level MFN tariffs and argues that these volumes in future will be traded under the new quota.
On that basis the 'win' drops to an estimated expanded market access opportunity of just 44,000t CWE spread across four countries.
However the report does acknowledge that the underutilised Hilton HQB quota will likely move to full utilisation as the tariff reduces to zero.
What seems clear from all this is that from Brazil's perspective at least, there will be a serious attempt to achieve ratification of the EU/Mercosur deal should Lula win the October elections.
However that may not necessarily be an encouraging sign for Australia in its negotiations for a deal with the EU.
From what has transpired with Mercosur and the recently concluded New Zealand deal, three things seem certain: the EU will not be generous in new quota allocation and less generous than previously in reducing the Hilton in-quota tariff rate, the deal will be heavily green-washed with sanctionable commitments to the Paris Climate Accord and European protectionism will be strengthened through insistence on Geographic Indicator rules.
THE weather forecasters have been saying for some time now to expect a wet spring and this week's rain coming in from the west suggests it may have already started.
Good falls in Queensland central west have already impacted kill schedules with processors reporting a pull back to four days this week and a similar hit expected next week.
The impact illustrates just how tenuous the supply pipeline is at the present time.
Ironically both Roma and Dalby sales this week are expecting more than 6000 head but as the MLA reports show they are mostly yearling descriptions and the limited number of slaughter types on offer is not a lot to go around when there are half a dozen southern operators in the mix alongside the usual Queensland-based processors.
With freight costs added to the rates being paid it would seem little or no joy in the exercise for the southerners. Rather it would seem it is more about holding a workforce together until southern supply starts to pick up after the grand finals.
No doubt if numbers build and rates come off in the south in the final quarter, northern operators will head south to return the favour to their southern colleagues.
Grid rates meanwhile in southern Qld are unchanged after adjustments made last week.
Heavy cows are generally attracting 670c/kg and 4-tooth ox are quoted at 735-740c/kg.
On the operations side some processors are finally reporting a bit of relief from COVID in their plants but rebuilding throughput per shift remains elusive.
That may well remain the challenge this year as one processor contact advised this week that contract musterers are already returning home from the Northern Territory.
