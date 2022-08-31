Farmbuy.com is now our new home of property

Our rural mastheads now have a new home of property with Australia's fastest-growing real estate sales platform, Farmbuy.com, joining the ACM Agriculture business this week.
A specialist real estate listing platform designed specifically for rural properties, farmbuy.com is currently used by almost 600 registered real estate agents and presently boasts around 3,700 property listings valued at more than $5.6 billion - ranging from small lifestyle acreages to huge cropping and grazing holdings.
Established in 2009, farmbuy.com has experienced record growth in 2021-22, with site visitation up almost 37 per cent, sessions up more than 40pc, and property views up 50pc year-on-year. Enquiries have also doubled in that period.
ACM Managing Director Tony Kendall said the farmbuy.com platform offered an exciting opportunity to provide rural and lifestyle real estate agencies with integrated print and digital media packages to help deliver the best results for their property marketing campaigns.
"While the farmbuy.com team has done an excellent job building farmbuy.com's audience by ensuring a great user experience, backed by strong social and search marketing, ACM will further elevate the brand in key rural markets," he said.
"Importantly, we will provide above-the-line marketing presence and integration in the ACM Ag publications including The Land, Queensland Country Life, Farm Weekly, Stock Journal, Stock and Land and the North Queensland Register."
Farmbuy.com head of sales Royce Zygarlicki said his team were excited about the next phase for the growing platform.
"We are really excited to form part of the ACM Agriculture business," he said.
"Farmbuy.com has always put the user experience at the forefront of everything we do.
"Our business has been built on digital marketing and this has been extraordinarily successful to date.
"The opportunity to integrate our platform into Australia's leading rural newspapers will continue to elevate our brand and will ensure the strong growth trajectory continues."
