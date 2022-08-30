Farm Online
Pulse values come back but opportunities for lentils, beans

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 8:30pm
ON TRACK: Mallee producer Brenton Cunning, Beauchamp, between Kerang and Swan Hill, captured his lentil crop in good health last week.

THE GOOD news for Australian pulse producers is that the nation is on the cusp of another big season for key crops such as lentils and faba beans, however prices are likely to be well down on the giddy heights of 2021-22 where northern hemisphere drought pushed prices up to near record levels.

