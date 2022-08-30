Farm Online
Watch

La Nina forecast to bring more rain to northern and eastern Australia this spring and summer

Shivé Prema
By Shivé Prema
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video: La Nina forecast expected to bring more rain

More rain is forecast for eastern and northern Australia this spring and summer while Western Australia and Tasmania are forecast for drier weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shivé Prema

Shivé Prema

Group Video Journalist

I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.