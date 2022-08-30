More rain is forecast for eastern and northern Australia this spring and summer while Western Australia and Tasmania are forecast for drier weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has reissued its La Nina alert, meaning there is at least a 70 per cent chance of La Nina forming again later this year - triple the normal likelihood.
La Nina weather events increase the chances of above-average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during spring and summer.
"There is a high chance of above average rainfall for the eastern half of Australia, but it's also likely to be drier than usual in parts of Western Australia and in western Tasmania," Dr Wilson said in thr Bureau's Climate and Water Outlook for spring 2022.
There is an increased chance of a wetter spring for inland areas of New South Wales and Queensland."
The first rains of the northern Australia wet season are likely to be earlier than normal for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
Meanwhile, higher than average stream flows are expected to continue across most of the eastern mainland and northern Tasmania.
The risk of flooding remains for parts of eastern Australia where catchments are already wet and stream flows are high.
Warmer days are predicted across most of the tropical north along the west coast and parts of the south. while cooler days are very likely in large parts of the mainland.
In terms of bushfire risk, there is an above normal fire potential for some northern parts of Western Australia and parts of central Australia while some areas in the south east have below normal fire potential this season.
I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.
