DemoDAIRY Foundation well placed to continue supporting the dairy industry

September 1 2022 - 9:00am
NEW CHAIR: Andrea Vallance is the new chair of the DemoDAIRY Foundation

DemoDAIRY Foundation's new chair Andrea Vallance wants more people to access the foundation's funds to help them advance in the industry.

