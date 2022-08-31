Farm Online
Govt creates biodiversity market for farmers

By Paul Osborne and Andrew Brown
August 31 2022 - 4:00am
Farmers will be able to tap into the biodiversity market as an additional income stream.

Anthony Albanese has told a rural summit the government will introduce laws to set up a market for biodiversity similar to the carbon credits scheme.

