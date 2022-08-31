A KEY crossbench Senator has called on the federal government to cut a cheque for the organisation creating the tools for farmers and environmentalists to fight invasive species.
Independent Senator David Pocock wrote to Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, urging him to continue funding the Centre of Invasive Species Solutions (CISS), which will have its federal funding completely cut in less than 12 months.
The research and development organisation is behind dozens of successful pest control projects including the K5 rabbit virus and a sodium nitrate bait that's deadly to pigs but harmless to non-target species.
But its $20-million five-year grant ran out earlier this year. It was granted a one-year life line by the Coalition government in the last budget, but already some projects have been forced to end.
Senator Pocock said the government had to act now to stop CISS from falling off the funding cliff.
"If this centre is allowed to close it will be the first time in almost two decades that Australia doesn't have a dedicated invasive species research and development capability," Mr Pocock said.
"CISS has achieved enormous value for taxpayer investment, turning a $20 million federal investment into a $77 million research budget in the fight against a problem that has cost Australia more than $390 billion in the past six decades."
Senator Pocock joins several other agricultural and environmental leaders that have called for the government to make a funding commitment.
The agriculture industry has raised concerns about foot and mouth disease running rampant in feral animal populations in the event of an Australian outbreak, and want more pest control funding as a precautionary measure.
The State of the Environment report, which was kept secret by the former government, found invasive species were among the most damaging contributors to the nation's declining ecosystem.
"The people working at CISS are absolute leaders in their field, we can't afford to let go of their expertise," Senator Pocock said.
"Australia is already a world leader in species extinction. We now have more non-native plant species than native plant species in Australia.
"R&D centres of excellence like CISS are the tools we must have to turn this around."
Senator Pocock finds himself in a uniquely powerful position on the Senate crossbench.
With the Greens holding the balance of power, Labor needs the support of the Greens and at least one crossbencher to pass legislation.
Mr Watt indicated his staff were working their way through a range of programs that were left with short-term funding by the Coalition government.
"One of the major criticisms of the former government is they never delivered long-term sustainable funding for biosecurity, they preferred an ad-hoc short-term basis," Mr Watt said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
