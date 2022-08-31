Cattle Council engages 'negotiator' to drive constitution talks

Cattle Council of Australia has engaged the services of a negotiator to help draft a constitution for the new peak industry body, Cattle Australia.
In a statement released to media this week, the CCA confirmed that Allan Parker OAM had already facilitated discussions with the Restructure Steering Committee but an agreement had not yet been reached to endorse the draft constitution.
The statement said this was due to a technical matter and work was now in place to formulate the agreement.
The announcement of Mr Parker's appointment comes ahead of Cattle Australia's first democratic board elections in November 2022.
"As the legally prescribed industry body, CCA has been mediating with key industry stakeholders to finalise the draft constitution and continue the restructure's momentum," the CCA statement reads.
"The draft constitution on the table was developed by the Restructure Steering Committee, which comprised of representatives from Cattle Producers Australia, the Northern Pastoral Group, two State Farming Organisation representatives and CCA.
"Although the RSC delivered the draft Constitution in June 2022, industry stakeholders requested another steering committee meeting to formally endorse Cattle Australia's founding document."
CCA President Lloyd Hick said that the majority of representatives in the Australian grass-fed beef industry remained committed to delivering a constitution for the new peak industry body.
"This does not change CCA's focus on the transition process," Mr Hick said.
"We will continue to engage with and seek cooperation from all members of the grass-fed cattle industry to progress the transition to Cattle Australia.
"CCA is focussed on ensuring the Special General Meeting goes ahead in early October, and Cattle Australia will run its election and an Annual General Meeting in November.
"The draft constitution and the democratic election will make Cattle Australia a completely new and different organisation from CCA.
"It sets out the rules by which Cattle Australia will operate, including how directors are elected, priorities are set, and decisions are made.
"The governance structure will allow Cattle Australia to be driven by a Board chosen by the very people it represents.
"A new, well-structured and democratic peak body for the grass-fed cattle sector is well within reach. "
Mr Hick also confirmed that taxpayers had contributed $550,000 towards the restructure process and said all spending decisions had been made by the restructure steering committee.
"CCA has provided bookkeeping services and the agriculture department has checked our work," he said.
" All members of the committee have been given statements detailing how RSC funds were spent."
"The Department did not provide the $550 thousand all at once. It was paid in installments after we demonstrated the required work had been completed. Any suggestion of impropriety is also an accusation the department has failed in its role."
"The Committee's use of $60,000 in startup funding donated by producers is also accounted for. So far, no donor has made a formal, written request for this money to be refunded."
CCA encourages all grass-fed cattle producers to register with Cattle Australia and engage in this important process."
To register, visit www.cattleaustralia.com.au/voting-eligibility-and-membership
