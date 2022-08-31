Farm Online
Cattle Council of Australia engages 'negotiator' Allan Parker to drive constitution talks

Updated August 31 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:27am
Cattle Council engages 'negotiator' to drive constitution talks

Cattle Council of Australia has engaged the services of a negotiator to help draft a constitution for the new peak industry body, Cattle Australia.

