Pictures have been flying thick and fast on social media of an amazing renovation done to an historic country church.
Built 157 years ago, the former Carisbrook Catholic church has been transformed into a luxurious home and B&B over the past decade.
Advertisement
More and more country churches are on the market these days as congregation sizes wane but they can come with renovation headaches.
It is not just the age of the building itself, like this former Catholic church in Carisbrook, near Maryborough built in 1865, but that churches need sometime expensive renovations to make them a home.
Kitchens, plumbing and even inside toilets are often top of the list.
Building a mezzanine in their vaulted ceilings for a bedroom and ensuite can empty the offering plate as well.
Well, perhaps that's why folk were so excited to see what the owner has done with the St Francis Xavier's Catholic Church when it sold about 12 years ago for around $290,000.
Now it is on the market again through Maryborough Ballarat Real Estate for $850,000- $935,000.
The town's bluestone Anglican church (1864) sold in 2016 for $350,000.
In nearby Newstead, the former Uniting Church (1907) is on the market for $625,000.
The old Newstead Methodist Church is on a massive block but there's no bedroom or inside toilet.
Prospective owners enthralled by the pictures of the Carisbrook church would do well to remember it will not come as wonderfully furnished as it is.
It is surrounded by established gardens with the high ceilings and timber floors you would come to expect of churches.
An old school section has been converted into a large kitchen/dining area with a wood and gas log fire.
The central area of the old church is the living area with a mezzanine level bedroom with ensuite.
There is also extra bedding area upstairs and downstairs along with a bathroom and extra space for a study.
A coach house building provides extra space of one room including a bathroom and double garage.
Advertisement
For the Carisbrook church contact Kate Ashton from Maryborough Ballarat Real Estate on 0418 521346 and for the Newstead church contact Don Hanlon from PRD Real Estate on 0429 199158.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.