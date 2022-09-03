Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Converting a country church into a home can be a renovation challenge

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
September 3 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
What a transformation to this former Catholic church in Maryborough which is now on the market again. Picture from Maryborough Ballarat Real Estate.

Pictures have been flying thick and fast on social media of an amazing renovation done to an historic country church.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.