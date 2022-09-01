THE showpiece 438 hectare (1082 acre) Bororen property Koorawatha has sold under the hammer at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction for $3.3 million - about $3050/acre.
Offered by Michael and Angela Corones, the property was bought by the neighbouring Ward and Green families.
The purchase price is equal to about $7534/ha ($3050/acre).
The property in five freehold titles is located 2km off the Bruce Highway between Bororen and Miriam Vale, 55km south of Gladstone and 156km south of Rockhampton.
Koorawatha is described as good quality undulating country running down to heavy black soil flats.
The property has an extremely reliable rainfall pattern, and has averaged 1000mm of rain over the past 17 years.
The entire property has been developed with improved and natural grasses as well as siratro, wynn cassia, seca stylo, and other legumes.
More than 80ha have been previously cultivated. Some 49ha has been set up for irrigation with underground mains and hydrants.
Water is supplied by 13 bores, three dams, a lagoon and seasonal creeks.
The property is divided into 18 paddocks, numerous squares, and laneways with well-maintained four barbed wire fences.
The large set of steel cattle yards have 10 individual yards, two large coolers, and four watering points. The yards have an undercover work area.
The six bedroom, four bathroom brick homestead is set in an extensive lawn and garden area. There is also an eight-bay stable complex, butchering area, cold room, storage shed, machinery shed, and hay shed.
The marketing of Koorawatha was handled by Brad Hanson and Gary Bishop from Hourn & Bishop Qld.
