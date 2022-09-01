Farm Online
Home/Property

Koorawatha: Showpiece Central Queensland property makes $3050/acre

Updated September 1 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The showpiece Bororen property Koorawatha has sold under the hammer at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction for $3050/acre.

THE showpiece 438 hectare (1082 acre) Bororen property Koorawatha has sold under the hammer at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction for $3.3 million - about $3050/acre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.