A long-held parcel of Marnoo farm land will be sold at auction in two lots on October 7.
The Wallaloo Golf Club has seen some amazing sale prices in the past few years.
With another good season in the offing, North Plains is expected to attract a lot of attention as well.
Owned by the same family for more than 60 years, the farm takes in 261 hectares (644 acres) in total or the old square mile which many farms in the Wimmera and Mallee were originally founded on.
Marnoo has a solid reputation as top sheep country as well.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say North Plains has some of the district's best soils and is well suited to many agricultural pursuits.
They include the growing of cereals, legumes, wool production and fattening.
The farm is currently sown to lentils.
No price has been offered for the auction but the poorly named Misery block of 188.5ha (466ac) made $8000 per acre ($19,777 hectare) in an online auction during pandemic restrictions at a similar time in the season two years ago.
Just 10km from Misery was Tellefson's 226ha (556ac) which was also up for sale at the same time which sold for $7700ac ($18,943ha).
Both those sales were for land only, no homes and little shedding.
North Plains is the same.
Elders' veteran Jim Barham will be offering the land in two lots.
Lot 1 is called Soldiers Road which includes 54ha (133ac).
Soldiers Road is completely arable with excellent soil health and input history plus access to GWM Water.
The second lot for sale is Mingawalla Road (207ha (511ac).
This country is described as gently undulating and well drained.
Again agents say the ground is in excellent health and comes with input history, access to GWM water.
It is mostly arable with some established tree stands.
The auction will be held in person this time on Friday, October 7 at 1pm in the Wallaloo Golf Club.
For more information contact Jim Barham on 0418 504166 or Michael Fratin on 0409 184572.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
