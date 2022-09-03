Farm Online
eBay stats show Australians buying more vegetables seeds online to plant and grow

September 3 2022 - 2:00am
INCOMING: Australians have embraced buying vegetables seeds from online sites such as eBay in order to save money by growing their own. Photo by Shutterstock.

LOCKDOWNS may have eased but Aussies continue to explore growing their own vegetables at home, buying seeds online to help get them started.

