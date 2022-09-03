Farm Online

Green Day Energy trial to turn prickly acacia to biomass soon to start

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 3 2022 - 4:00am
Prickly acacia torrefaction promoter Brad Carswell ready to judge the woodchop events at the Ekka earlier in the year. Picture: supplied

The plan to to design, construct and commission a biomass plant in the Richmond shire, using prickly acacia as its raw material, will ramp up next week when a pilot plant is put together and the weed begins to be pulled out of the ground.

