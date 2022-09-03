With the Royal Adelaide Show forced into a two-year hiatus, the event's highly-coveted ribbons were almost bound for the dump until a unique idea gave them new life.
Made in advance, the ribbons for both the 2020 and 2021 shows were already printed when both events were cancelled, and with nowhere for them to go, the show society approached the SA Country Women's Association for assistance.
Advertisement
The idea of a ribbon-craft competition was quickly born, carrying on the CWA's recent tradition of handicraft competitions according to State Handicraft Committee member Linda Terrell.
"Our first competition was tea cosies, the next was recycled denim but there were obviously no competitions the following two years due to the pandemic," she said.
"So when they approached us about the ribbons we thought that could be the next competition."
The SACWA's Dequetteville Terrace office was then overrun with ribbons of all shapes, sizes and colours ready for contestants to grab a bag full and get to work.
There was no specific designs for this year's competition, with contestants able to let their imagination run wild.
The only rule was ribbons with dates outside of 2020 and 2021 had to be hidden.
"There was obviously all of the ribbons from the past two years, but there were a couple hanging around from other years too that people could use," Ms Terrell said.
"So the ones with the 2020 and 2021 dates could be displayed as is, but older ribbons couldn't show the dates.
"Anyone was able to enter, not just CWA members, so there's been a lot of exciting ideas and designs coming in from all over.
"There's blankets, picnic rugs, cat toys, teddies, tea cosies, wreaths and everything in between - it's quite a sight.
"One lady even made a bouquet of lavender from the ribbons, it's amazing how creative everyone has been."
As per the SACWA's usual show competition rules, all entered crafts will be displayed at the marquee during the events before a winner is announced and will then be sold.
The funds raised will be split between the show society and the SACWA, with the SACWA's portion earmarked for its Emergency Aid Fund.
RELATED:
A fixture at the show year-in and year-out, the SACWA cafe will also return to the Wayville grounds this year, which is vital to the association according to Ms Terrell.
Advertisement
"It's huge to have the show back for us to fundraise," she said.
"The last two years without the show we've still had to keep running both the CWA and the Emergency Aid Fund so we've had to find other opportunities to raise funds.
"The ladies make things all year round and it's just been here ready for the marquee but that obviously hasn't gone ahead, so instead we've had pop-up shops at the Adelaide Arcade and the Central Market to raise funds where we can.
"We're really grateful for that support but to have the show back is a huge win for us."
Ms Terrell said SACWA volunteers from across the state were expected for the 2022 event.
"One of the many strengths of the CWA is the ability for the ladies who love to craft and love to cook to go to the show and do what they love and then provide those items to benefit the association," she said.
Advertisement
"It's a very important part of who they are and how they support others in their communities.
"These ladies come from across the state to serve, to cook and to create things for the show.
"Some are in their 80s or older and they come into the city and do their shift at the show and it's a huge part of their year - everyone is over the moon to be back on deck this year after such a long hiatus."
Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.
Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.