The first meeting of an inter-agency consultative committee for the Curdies River catchment has revealed the epic scale of the challenge ahead for the government, stakeholders and the local community.
The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority created the committee after a three-month blue green algae outbreak in the Curdies River in south-west Victoria killed tens of thousands of fish, sparking community outcry.
Advertisement
CCMA manger of community and catchment services Sarah Holland-Clift chaired the meeting and said its "core focus was getting everyone around the table and up to speed".
Ms Holland-Clift said the poor health of the Curdies was caused by "widespread" issues throughout the entire catchment, many of which resulted from decades of degradation.
"We started with the context of the Heytesbury clearance from the 1940s to 1980s, which had a major impact on the river system," she said.
Roughly 50,000 hectares of native forest was bulldozed and converted to pasture over the 40 years of the clearance.
Ms Holland-Clift said such large changes over a long period would take years if not decades to rectify. "It's a long game, basically."
She said the advent of dairy farming in the catchment brought the manifold impact of fertiliser for pasture and effluent from cows being washed into the waterways, along with riverbank erosion from stock and the lack of natural vegetation.
"An ecological risk assessment that was done in 2005 showed significant amounts of phosphorus coming through the Curdies catchment... and it's those nutrients that are needed to cause toxic algal blooms," Ms Holland-Clift said.
She said some of the phosphorus was already lying dormant in the river sediment from decades of farming, but new nutrients were also being washed into the waterways.
"The assessment found the key issue was what they call a 'diffuse phosphorus load', which basically means there's no individual source. It means it's coming off the catchment in many different locations and feeding into the river," she said.
Ms Holland-Clift said "significant progress" had been made to monitoring and repairing the catchment since the 2005 study, however it was unclear whether that work had improved water quality in the waterways. "The gauges show the phosphorus levels are very high".
She said a new Deakin University study would provide a definitive answer by the end of 2022.
Among the initiatives brought in since 2005 were water monitoring gauges in the Curdies near Timboon and further down towards the estuary, EstuaryWatch and WaterWatch programs, dairy farmer education programs focusing on fertiliser use and effluent management, a riverbank stabilisation project to combat significant erosion in Scott's Creek, fishways and fish 'hotels' to restore barren fish habitat, and incentive programs for landholders to fence off and revegetate riverbanks.
Ms Holland-Clift said the CCMA's latest data showed around 30 per cent of the catchment's 330km of "named waterways" were fenced off, but there were an additional 1200km of "unnamed waterways" that weren't fenced, meaning just 6 per cent of the total catchment was protected. "There's a lot happening already, but potentially not at the rate that we all want," she said.
Ms Holland-Clift said the meeting had been positive and all attendees, including the dairy industry representatives, "acknowledged the roles they can play" to repair the river.
She said the next step would involve Deakin scientists presenting their detailed findings about the condition of the catchment at a community meeting in Peterborough in October. Residents will be able to ask questions and provide feedback to the scientists based on their local knowledge.
"That will allow us to have the conversation about how to take the next steps," Ms Holland-Clift said.
Advertisement
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.