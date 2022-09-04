GROWERS across Mallee regions in NSW, Victoria and South Australia are optimistic heading into the final third of the season with most crops currently displaying well above average yield potential.
Torrita, west of Walpeup, farmer Ross Stone, said crops in his area looked very solid in spite of the region not being as wet as some other parts of the Mallee.
"We've only had 107mm for the growing season, but we've had 250mm for the year which is fairly well on average," Mr Stone said.
"There was some summer rain which I would imagine the crop is accessing now," he said.
Mr Stone said most regions west of Ouyen had missed the patchy thunderstorms which delivered up to 50mm over the southern Wimmera and up to 25mm across the Sunraysia region on Monday.
"We only had 4mm here, so while crops are looking really good now to live up to their full potential they will probably need another rain."
He said most parts of the Mallee were set up reasonably well.
"Even further north into the Millewa where it is usually drier crops are looking good for this time of year, while heading south towards Beulah and Hopetoun it looks amazing."
He cautioned yields may be nutrient limited.
"Being in a low rainfall zone we're generally fairly cautious with nutrition and especially in a year like this where it is so expensive so some of the crops may not have had the nitrogen they need to achieve the top possible yield, but we'll be happy if we can just get some sort of a finishing rain."
Mr Stone said he had sprayed wheat crops for stripe rust and farmers were keeping an eye out for fungal disease.
"It is something a bit new, we don't often have to put out in-crop fungicide here because it is often too dry, but it's probably a good problem to have because it means there is a bit of moisture about."
Mallee farmers are now watching the forecast for further rain, with the potential for a rain event to cross the region next Thursday.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
