An over-supply of old season lambs continues to affect the national restocker indicator since its big fall in July, along with all the other indicators.
The National Restocker Lamb Indicator (NRLI) fell 33 per cent in four weeks during July to record a seven-year low of 512 cents per kilogram carcase weight (cwt).
The unexpected cause of the fall was falling slaughter values - the Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator (ESTLI) fell 20pc over the same period and light slaughter lambs were heavily affected, dropping 40pc in July.
Following the heavy fall, throughout the month of August the restocker indicator has see-sawed, at times dipping below 600c/kg, sitting at 2016 price levels.
In fact, the national price indicator for restockers averaged 593c/kg for the month of August, compared to 932/kg for August last year - back 42pc year-on-year.
But early this week the restocker lamb indicator rallied, edging back to back to 613c/kg cwt after improving by an impressive 86c.
Wagga Wagga recorded a 141c lift above the national average and took out the largest contribution of nearly 14pc.
But Mecardo analyst Angus Brown said it's not unusual for restocker lamb prices to be at an annual low in mid-winter.
"It's as much a quality issue as supply, as the last of the old season lambs hit the market in unfinished condition," Mr Brown said
"Slaughter buyers aren't interested in them, and restockers and feeders run the risk of lambs cutting teeth, and trying to sell into a market where new season lambs are coming fast."
But data has revealed restocker lambs this year are at a larger than normal discount to the ESTLI.
Mr Brown said a lack of demand could be associated to the larger discount.
"The demand for light slaughter lambs has reportedly been weak, with processors preferring trade or heavy lambs," he said.
"There are plenty of trade lambs available at the moment, which is unusual for this time of year.
"With little competition on the lighter end, restockers are getting lambs cheaper than normal, relative to the ESTLI."
He said demand for new season lambs was strong, with expectations finished lamb prices will hold in the spring.
Rabobank Angus Gidley-Baird agreed restocker prices have fallen due to weaker restocker buying activity.
"The drop in prices in late July is believed to be a result of scheduled maintenance shutdowns in some plants leading to less buying activity," Mr Gidley-Baird said.
"With plants up and running and ongoing favourable export markets, prices are expected to trade at current levels through September before easing in October as new season lambs start to hit the market."
But despite poor returns across the board, industry experts have predicted those with feed able to see them through the summer could find opportunity and potential reward in the current restocker market.
