The Albanese government's workforce advisory agency will be given an additional $1.9 million to better understand future challenges in Australia's clean energy workforce.
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor on Sunday said Jobs and Skills Australia would also be made permanent, with the aim of deepening understanding of workforce issues while providing foresight for future challenges.
Renewable energy is a key priority for federal government as it looks to hit its promised emissions reduction targets, but the independent agency will be tasked with the challenge of transitioning over a workforce from fossil fuel jobs and other sectors.
It is expected Jobs and Skills Australia, which will work closely with state and territory governments, industry bodies, employers, trade unions and training providers, will also provide advice and strategies to prevent further critical workforce and skills shortages.
Mr O'Connor also announced a "comprehensive blueprint" will be developed in conjunction with states and territories, industry and VET providers to boost the vocational education and training system.
"After a decade of inaction, we have taken immediate steps since taking government to plan for the future, address skills gaps and strengthen our VET sector," Mr O'Connor said.
"By investing in skills, we can capitalise on the demonstrable connection between a trained and skilled workforce, and a more productive economy.
"The jobs and skills summit has been a critical opportunity to bring people together and start negotiating the path to solutions, unleashing a national conversation about the best way forward."
It comes as Mr O'Connor and Industry Minister Ed Husic revealed on Saturday the federal government had agreed to develop a model pilot scheme to support workers entering the tech industry.
The federal government is hoping to generate 1.2 million tech-related jobs by the end of the decade.
"Our focus is on stronger business, secure jobs and higher wages. This agreement sets Australia on the path to achieving that in the tech sector," Mr Husic said.
"The modern tech sector needs to reflect modern Australia, drawing in people and skills from all corners of the community. It could see us, for example, developing digital tradies supporting a broad range of businesses."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
