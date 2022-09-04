Farm Online
Home/Politics

Jobs and Skills Australia to get $1.9m for study into clean energy jobs

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 9:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Albanese government's workforce advisory agency will be given an additional $1.9 million to better understand future challenges in Australia's clean energy workforce.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.