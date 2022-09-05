A strong price of $4130 an acre has been paid for a "finishing block" near Naracoorte.
Jerboa at Joanna takes in 147 hectares (363 acres) of renovated pastures with recent clay spreading.
Naracoorte farm land is set to feature strongly in spring property sales with Yarrum Park coming to auction at the border town's football clubrooms on October 14.
Elders South East says the sale of the "strong finishing block for sheep or cattle" was finalised last week.
The farm block is located 30 kilometres south of Naracoorte and is a gently undulating property.
"Jerboa' has the ability to finish prime livestock and lends itself extremely well to someone with lower lying country over the wetter periods as a fantastic warm, winter block," Elders agent Grant Schubert said.
All paddocks watered and well fenced with big gum trees across the property.
Pastures consist of lucerne, clovers and veldt.
Clay spreading was completed over about 53ha in 2019/20.
Also, Elders is also taking another Naracoorte property, Yarrum Park, to public auction on October 14 through its spring sales.
Yarrum Park at Koppamurra includes 251ha (620ac) and offers a full farm setup with home, shearing shed and stock yards.
This another property well suited to cattle/sheep production and cropping.
Mr Schubert said Yarrum Park is one of the most picturesque properties in the district.
It boasts a solid fertiliser history with sandy loam over clay soils.
"Mixed farming at its best with high DSE capabilities," Mr Schubert said.
The stone four-bedroom and three-bathroom homestead.
Yarrum Park's 13 paddocks are all watered with near new troughs with fences, gates and all improvements in top condition.
The auction will be held at 11am on October 14 at the Naracoorte Football Clubrooms.
For more information contact Mr Schubert on 0429 077033.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
