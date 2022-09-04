Scientists have unearthed previously unknown details about a particularly tiny species of crocodile that roamed north west Queensland 13.5 million years ago.
Researchers from the University of Queensland used CT scanning to reveal details about the prehistoric Trilophosuchus rackhami's anatomy and its evolutionary relationships with other crocodiles around the world.
Trilophosuchus rackhami was named in 1993 in honour of Alan Rackham, who now manages the Riversleigh Fossil Discovery Centre in Mount Isa, and means Rackham's three-crested croc.
The study estimated that at adulthood, the crocodile would have been between 70 and 90 centimetres long and weighed up to two kilograms.
UQ Faculty of Science PhD candidate Jorgo Ristevski said the study was the most detailed examination ever undertaken of the skull anatomy of an extinct crocodile from Australia.
"This was truly a unique looking croc, with a short snout and three distinct ridges on the top of its skull," he said.
Mr Ristevski digitally reconstructed the brain cavity of the small crocodile to find that it resembled distantly related and potentially terrestrial extinct crocs from Africa and South America.
"We were quite surprised to find this because evolutionarily speaking, Trilophosuchus rackhami is more closely related to today's crocs," Mr Ristevski said.
"This may indicate that Trilophosuchus rackhami spent more time on land than most living crocs."
The findings will help scientists conduct future research into interpreting the evolutionary relationships of extinct crocodiles.
UQ Associate Professor Steve Salisbury said up until very recently, Australia had an amazing diversity of prehistoric crocs.
"Trilophosuchus rackhami was certainly one of the cutest," he said.
"If we could travel back in time to north Queensland 13 million years ago, not only would you need to watch out for crocodiles at the water's edge, but you'd also have to make sure you didn't step on them in the forest."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
