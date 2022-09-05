Farm Online
NFF rebuff Nationals leader 'name calling' in response to 'coward' slur

By Jamieson Murphy
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:00pm
The relationship between NFF president Fiona Simson and Nationals leader David Litteproud has gone downhill in recent times.

NATIONALS leader David Littleproud has been condemned for calling the National Farmers' Federation 'cowards', as the relationship between the politician and the peak farming body continues to deteriorate.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

