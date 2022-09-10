Price variations larger than normal again

Chicago Board of Trade wheat markets continued to bounce sideways through last week, ending the week near the top of the recent trading range.
In Australian dollar terms, CBOT values got a kick higher via a weakening Australian dollar as global equity markets remain nervous about a possible downturn.
This saw spot CBOT wheat futures end the week up A$13 a tonne, however CBOT doesn't appear to be having much impact on Australian grain values day-to-day.
The bid-offer price spread across grains in Australia remains wide generally with both buyers and sellers watching price activity for the time being without chasing a trade.
This is resulting in sporadic trade activity at prices that are often very different to the best published bids advertised.
Buyers of old crop are jumping in to make purchases as they need it and then retreating to the sidelines.
Buyers of new crop appear happy to be patient given the outlook of the coming Australian crop and the ongoing challenges and uncertainty associated with executing sales through the supply chain.
In saying that, there is enough buyer demand for sellers to trade at better values than they realise is possible in most cases, though many are needing to adjust their price expectations from some months ago if they want to achieve a sale.
Last week, 26 different buyers purchased 21 grades of wheat, barley, canola, oats, lupins, chickpeas and faba beans through Clear Grain Exchange across all Australian grain growing states. More buyers were searching for grain offered for sale indicating appetite for grain remains, though price expectations differ in many cases.
APW1 wheat traded $403/t port in Melbourne and $385/t in Kwinana. ASW1 was making $361/t and $360/t in the same locations respectively but also traded $380/t in Port Kembla.
AUH2 wheat traded $388/t in Newcastle while AGP1 sold for $356/t Newcastle and H1 made $381/t Port Adelaide.
Feed barley traded $336/t Brisbane, $321/t Melbourne and $295/t in Kwinana. Spartacus traded $363/t Geelong.
In Kwinana lupins and oats traded $281/t and $275/t respectively, GM canola traded $700/t + oil, while chickpeas sold for $400/t in the Newcastle zone and faba beans $362/t in Port Adelaide.
Given production is likely to exceed domestic consumption and export capacity in many Australian port zones this harvest, we are likely to see larger than normal price variations between port zones, grades and international markets. Much like the past year.
This means it's important growers understand what their grain is worth, be organised and offer it for sale at their sell price.
