Local milk a key ingredient in a good coffee

September 6 2022 - 9:00am
VALUABLE COMMODITY: NSW Farmers dairy committee chairman Colin Thompson says he is proud of the reputation for excellence the state's dairy sector enjoys.

DAIRY farmers say the key to making a great coffee at home is in using good quality fresh milk.

