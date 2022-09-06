DAIRY farmers say the key to making a great coffee at home is in using good quality fresh milk.
NSW Farmers dairy producer Simone Jolliffe of Wagga said fresh, local milk was a barista's secret weapon in making a top-notch coffee.
Advertisement
"One of the main ingredients in a great coffee is great milk, and there's no reason you can't use affordable café-grade milk at home," Mrs Jolliffe said.
"More and more Australians are making their coffees at home now, and using quality, fresh ingredients is the secret key to success.
"Whether you're supporting your local café or you're making your own at home, using fresh local milk will ensure you can enjoy the premium taste and quality we demand from our daily brew."
NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chairman Colin Thompson said he was proud of the reputation for excellence the state's dairy sector enjoyed, and said it was one way for cost-conscious families to enjoy a great cuppa at home.
"Here in NSW we're a major producer of fresh milk and we're thankful for all the families who enjoy our product," Mr Thompson said.
"The fact that our regular milk is so good that baristas actually prefer it is a sure sign we're doing something right, and it's great news for families who can use it to make a great coffee at home," Mr Thompson said.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.