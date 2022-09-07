When an export shipment of Australian red meat receives its health certificate providing all the product safety assurances required to meet the importing country's requirements, few outside the processing sector would appreciate the complex system of oversight that takes place on and off the processing plant.
Every country exporting into the global red meat market needs to provide government certification in support of their systems.
This is usually an expensive process and in most countries that Australia competes with internationally such as Brazil, Argentina and the United States, their certification and verification costs are paid for by their own government.
It is also a very expensive process in Australia costing over A$76 million in 2022/2023.
The one difference is that the Australian Government fully recovers that cost from the export processing sector, an added cost that only acts to inhibit our international competitiveness.
That cost would be closer to A$93 million in Australia without the Meat Modernisation program that the Australian Meat Industry Council continues to drive with government on behalf of its members.
The argument over whether meat inspection costs are a legitimate cost of government and should be paid for by government has gone on for the last four decades.
The processing sector and therefore the whole supply chain has had to bear this cost.
As essentially a monopoly supplier of the service since government must provide the certification, industry has continued to argue that if they are to fund the service, the government should be pursuing the most cost effective, technically advanced methods of delivery.
With full cost recovery there is a commitment by government to consult with industry on better and more efficient use of their otherwise costly resources. Consistent pressure by industry to modernise and engage the latest technology and work practices has ultimately generated change over the years but slowly.
In the first decade of this century, ongoing industry anxiety over the ever rising costs of meat inspection led to an extensive review.
In 2011 this led to the government introducing the Australian Export Meat Inspection System or AEMIS.
AEMIS introduced important changes to Australia's regulatory approach inducing recognising the significant expertise that already existed on each export plant and not duplicating it.
While the AEMIS changes were welcomed, they still fell well short of the need to reduce the constantly increasing regulatory cost and administrative burden of full cost recovery on the export sector.
Many of the principles agreed under AEMIS were also slow in delivery or not delivered at all.
Further agitation by industry for the introduction of greater efficiencies saw the completion in 2018 of an independent review by the Australian Meat Processors Council.
Recommendations from that review along with further input from industry and government led to the formation of the Meat Modernisation Working Group (MMWG) in 2020, co chaired by industry and government and comprising senior industry and departmental representatives.
In building a more internationally competitive red meat industry, the Meat Modernisation Committee has overseen the introduction of a range of new regulatory assurance tools that reward high levels of compliance allowing a greater focus on any areas of poor compliance.
It has also introduced new flexible assurance methods, developed electronic processes to replace paper - based systems, aligned modern food safety science with meat standards and brought in new "smart" technologies for agreed verification activities, doing away with manual processes and outdated technologies.
The savings under the Meat Modernisation Project so far have been measured at over A$17 million to the processing sector but the administrative burden still remains far too high, especially when most of our international competitors don't face this cost.
The past two years have seen a highly disruptive international sea freight sector with freight rates tripling, port congestion and shipping delays adding cost and disruption and the pandemic adding an additional layer of uncertainty.
While there are signs that the worst of this is dissipating, uncertainty continues to hover over some of our container trade lanes in key markets.
US vessel backups remain historically high on the east coast of the US off Savannah, New York, New Jersey and Houston.
In the Australian meat industry's main port of entry into the US, Philadelphia, delays and congestion thankfully have been reportedly more limited although the movement of containers on and off the terminal remain problematic due to labour shortages. Conditions have improved significantly off the west coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with this week vessels waiting for a berth down to just 8 from over 109 earlier in the year.
Union negotiations at US west coast ports and on US railways remain uncertainties.
Other news:
Terminal congestion and high terminal density levels continue to cause disruptions across Europe due to a multitude of factors including labour shortages, industry strike action, demand surges and delays in moving import and export containers.
Analysts expect the widespread reduction in labour to continue while strike action remains a constant risk as labour unions grow frustrated with the work loads, inflation pressures and stagnant wages.
An eight day strike at the meat industry's main port of call in the UK, Felixstowe at the end of August will cause significant backlogs in container movements although ongoing strike action at terminals in Germany appears resolved for now, Sanctions on Russian carriers have led to volume and capacity reductions in Europe with a lot of cargo still facing diversion to other ports.
In China average container prices are starting to fall as the country picks up container volumes but drought and power rationing along with persistent Covid outbreaks are impacting container movements.
