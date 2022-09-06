Farm Online
Noumi posts big loss, despite MilkLab sales successes

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 6 2022 - 5:00am
Noumi's recovery year shackled by COVID, milk prices and $161m loss

Dairy and plant protein products processor, Noumi, has posted a $161 million after-tax loss in its first full year of trading since shedding much of its Freedom Foods baggage, and name.

